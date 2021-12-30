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Why Our Politicians Lead The Way As Vaccines Destroy The Innocent & Ignorant: It's Fun To Play God !
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51 views • December 30, 2021
Samuel was the last Judge of Israel and The people wanted a King like all the nations around them. We're still rejecting God for Political leaders today. There is nothing new under the sun. The wisest man who ever lived Solomon Said...
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