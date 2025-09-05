'Time to use out time, treasure, and talents to glorify the Lord and bless others' Pastor Darryl Serino at the Calvary Bible Baptist Church in Utqiagvik (Barrow), Alaska.

We invite you to join us each week in our services! Text 406-770-0143 for a ride to church at 1617 Okpik Street. We have services at 11:00 am and 6:00 pm on Sundays. Sunday school for kids and teen class are at 1:00 pm. The Tongan Church meets every week at 3:00 pm. Wednesday prayer service is at 7:00 pm. Faith Bible Institute classes meet during the Fall and Spring semesters on Friday nights at 6:00 pm. https://fbiclass.com/. Address is PO Box 924, Utqiagvik, AK 99723. Older song specials can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/@jeffreymaupin6398. We look forward to seeing you!

