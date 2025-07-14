BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
From Frantic and Fragmented Living to a Faith-Filled Seamless Life - Steven Garber
Life can get busy, and the demands of surviving in a chaotic, modern world can lead us to living in a way that feels void of meaning. But this fragmented sense of reality doesn’t have to be the end game, not if we can unify our faith lives with our everyday lives into a seamless vision that aligns with God’s purpose and plan. Steven Garber is the senior advisor at The Economics of Mutuality, and he is the author of The Seamless Life: A Tapestry of Love, Learning, Worship & Work. He talks about the frantic and fragmented approach many Christians take when it comes to ministry and prayer. The everyday worker may not be viewed as carrying out God’s holy work, and yet, everyone has a gift and a calling.



TAKEAWAYS


We tend to separate, or fragment, godly from ungodly things or spiritual vocations apart from supposed spiritual ones


If we would just do what God has called us to do, we would discover what a seamless life looks like


We should be praying for the hardworking, everyday laborer, not just praying for the ministry employees


Let’s take every Christian seriously and pray for them in their everyday toil to work, provide, and bring glory to God



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

The Seamless Life book: https://amzn.to/3ZYsFKJ


🔗 CONNECT WITH STEVEN GARBER

Website: https://washingtoninst.org/author/stevengarber/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/tina

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Institute for Creation Research: http://icr.org/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
spiritualchristianslifeprayerfaithprayingtina griffincounter culture momsteven garbertapestry of loveeconomics of mutuality
