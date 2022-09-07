Mike Huckabee: Dems Complain About Questioning the Legitimacy of an Election, but They Still Do It

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Mike Huckabee:“… when I hear Democrats say, ‘Oh, these people who question the election results.’ You mean like Hillary? Who questioned the election results in 2016. In fact, some of those very same Democrats didn't believe that Donald Trump was a legitimate president. Jimmy Carter said he wasn't a legitimate president after the 2016 election.”