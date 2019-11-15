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Union Pacific 4014 (Big Boy) Locomotive Pass-By
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80 views • November 15, 2019
Taken August 2, 2019 in Arcadia and Ogden, Iowa. We chased the Big Boy across Iowa that day and managed to get some video as it passed a couple of rural crossings. The sound of the steam whistle is haunting for anyone who remembers when steam ruled the U. S. railways.
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