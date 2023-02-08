Retsef Levi - MIT Professor - The indisputable evidence that MRNA Vaccines Cause Serious Harm including Death - especially Among Young people. We have to Stop Giving them Immediately!

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This is from Jan 30, 2023. https://twitter.com/RetsefL/status/1619945525670981632?cxt=HHwWgMDR0e33mfssAAAA
The evidence is mounting and indisputable that MRNA vaccines cause serious harm including death, especially among young people. We have to stop giving them immediately!
MIT Professor & expert on drug safety analytics @RetsefL : "Stop all the mRNA vaccination programs!" "This is clearly the most FAILING medical product in the history of medical products... How did we end up in a situation that it's also the most profitable one?"