Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Retsef Levi - MIT Professor - The indisputable evidence that MRNA Vaccines Cause Serious Harm including Death - especially Among Young people. We have to Stop Giving them Immediately!
269 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday |

This is from Jan 30, 2023. https://twitter.com/RetsefL/status/1619945525670981632?cxt=HHwWgMDR0e33mfssAAAA

The evidence is mounting and indisputable that MRNA vaccines cause serious harm including death, especially among young people. We have to stop giving them immediately!

MIT Professor & expert on drug safety analytics @RetsefL : "Stop all the mRNA vaccination programs!" "This is clearly the most FAILING medical product in the history of medical products... How did we end up in a situation that it's also the most profitable one?"

Keywords
genocidewhomrna

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket