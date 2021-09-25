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Globalists Declare War on Humanity, Launch Bioweapons, Establish Police State
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2057 views • September 25, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down the globalist war on humanity as they launch bioweapons and establish a medical martial law police state. See Greg Reese's report 'A WAR FOR THE WORLD' here: https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=614cd869a394830c712ce191
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