SCOTUS Overturned Roe V. Wade

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Courtney started her journey in the podcasting world after misconstrued headlines from a Trump campaign rally caught her eye, because it just wasn't true. From that point on, she has worked hard to research and dig up the truth that mainstream media just isn't bringing to you! Follow Courtney and Patriot Strong on all the social media accounts, and streaming services.
Telegram: t.me/PatriotStrongPodcast
Truth Social: CourtneyMariePatriotStrong
Venmo: PatriotStrong
Support the Show:
Official Merch: https://www.bonfire.com/store/patriotstrong/
Support Mike Lindell and his amazing products here; www.MyPillow.com/Strong
Secure your future, and invest in Gold and Silver; www.steponsocks.com/PatriotStrong
For more information about Patriot Strong Podcast visit our website
https://patriotstrong.wordpress.com/