Tickle V Giggle

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In Australia, a legal battle that began with a small women-only social networking app has exploded into an international flashpoint over freedom of speech, biological reality, women’s spaces, and the bullying power of warped ideology aggressively pushed by the state. And note this unforgivable travesty of justice occurs without the support of the public who increasingly resent taxpayers money being wasted on defending the indefensible. To its eternal shame and international humiliation The Australian Federal Court just upheld the illogical finding that the biological man pretending to be a woman - Roxanne Tickle - was unlawfully discriminated against by the women-only app Giggle for Girls, and it egregiously doubled her compensation from $10,000 to $20,000. This execrable parody of a court of justice found that a man pretending to be a woman had been excluded twice on the basis of gender identity, (self-delusion) which translates to discrimination under Australia’s satanically contrived Sex Discrimination Act.