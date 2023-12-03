Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Seek him
channel image
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
320 Subscribers
15 views
Published 15 hours ago

Save Souls from a Tshirt: https://sjwellfire.com/shop

Join our newsletter: https://sjwellfire.com

Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support

or [email protected] paypal

Prepare: https://sjwellfire.com/partners/

Pastor Larry emphasizes the importance of faithfulness, purpose, and obedience in the Christian life, drawing insights from the book of Joshua and referencing various Bible verses to underscore the faithfulness of God. The core points revolve around the necessity of finding one's specific purpose through a daily walk with Jesus, being faithful and obedient in the little things, and living a blameless life. He highlights God's faithfulness in fulfilling His promises and assures believers that God remains faithful even when they struggle or doubt.  Have you done something that is haunting you, Pastor Larry gives a testimony in Vietnam

·    NNon-believers, urging them to accept Christ, emphasizing the eternal consequences of rejecting Jesus and highlighting God's promise of forgiveness and salvation to those who confess their sins.

Overall, the sermon stresses the importance of trusting in God's faithfulness, both in the lives of believers and in the eternal destiny of individuals, urging adherence to biblical teachings and the acceptance of Jesus Christ for salvation.

Keywords
eternal lifegodforgivenesschristbelieverspiritual battlefaithfulnesschristian lifeconfessing sinsaccepting jesuseternal consequences

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket