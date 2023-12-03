Save Souls from a Tshirt: https://sjwellfire.com/shop
Join our newsletter: https://sjwellfire.com
Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire
Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support
or [email protected] paypal
Prepare: https://sjwellfire.com/partners/
Pastor Larry emphasizes the importance of faithfulness,
purpose, and obedience in the Christian life, drawing insights from the book of
Joshua and referencing various Bible verses to underscore the faithfulness of
God. The core points revolve around the necessity of finding one's specific
purpose through a daily walk with Jesus, being faithful and obedient in the
little things, and living a blameless life. He highlights God's faithfulness in
fulfilling His promises and assures believers that God remains faithful even
when they struggle or doubt. Have you
done something that is haunting you, Pastor Larry gives a testimony in Vietnam
· NNon-believers, urging them to accept Christ, emphasizing the eternal consequences of rejecting Jesus and highlighting God's promise of forgiveness and salvation to those who confess their sins.
Overall, the sermon stresses the importance of trusting in God's faithfulness, both in the lives of believers and in the eternal destiny of individuals, urging adherence to biblical teachings and the acceptance of Jesus Christ for salvation.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.