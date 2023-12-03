Save Souls from a Tshirt: https://sjwellfire.com/shop

Pastor Larry emphasizes the importance of faithfulness, purpose, and obedience in the Christian life, drawing insights from the book of Joshua and referencing various Bible verses to underscore the faithfulness of God. The core points revolve around the necessity of finding one's specific purpose through a daily walk with Jesus, being faithful and obedient in the little things, and living a blameless life. He highlights God's faithfulness in fulfilling His promises and assures believers that God remains faithful even when they struggle or doubt. Have you done something that is haunting you, Pastor Larry gives a testimony in Vietnam



· NNon-believers, urging them to accept Christ, emphasizing the eternal consequences of rejecting Jesus and highlighting God's promise of forgiveness and salvation to those who confess their sins.

Overall, the sermon stresses the importance of trusting in God's faithfulness, both in the lives of believers and in the eternal destiny of individuals, urging adherence to biblical teachings and the acceptance of Jesus Christ for salvation.