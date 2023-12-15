cannabis causes suicides, homicides, rapes, and assaults

Bryn Spelcher stabbed her date over 100 times with 3 knives from the kitchen, killing him, and repeatedly stabbed herself in the neck with an 8 inch serrated edge knife as officers shouted commands and repeatedly tased her with no effect, until 9 hits from a baton got her to stop. This cannabis-induced psychosis homicide was caused by marijuana with only 4% thc concentration. No other drugs were present at the scene, nor in tested evidence and urine/blood of the victim and assailant. https://www.vcstar.com/story/news/crime/2023/11/10/trial-begins-woman-who-killed-during-cannabis-induced-psychosis/71412366007/

