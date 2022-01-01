OMNICRON - GIVING IT THE ATTENTION AND EFFORT IT DESERVES

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Neighborhood Omnicron patrol selflessly and humbly brings hope, joy and TP to the masses.
Not all superheros wear scrubs, dance in TicTok videos, and blindly follow CDC/NIH guidelines while completely ignoring patient outcomes and profiting handsomely. Some are on patrol saving the world one roll of TP at a time.