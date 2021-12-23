Public Comment before Board of Supervisors (COUNTY OF NEVADA). May 11th, 2021.



"In the beginning, last year, March, I shut down with probably most of the other people in this county for the fifteen weeks to help stop the curve, and then that fifteen weeks went on and on and on and on.



"Masks? I'm here for my children, my grandchildren. I'm here for the kids I see wearing masks around the county. Why do kids have to wear masks around the county? I mean kids basically have been free from getting this sickness, and kids need to see faces to learn. There's been so much suicide going on. Autistic kids need to have their surroundings in a classroom, familiarity, and we just need to get this county maskless! That's a division that's not good."