Former Congressman Steve King Begs President Trump to Fight Giant UN Land Grab in America's Heartland
64 views
•
Published Monday
•
Former Congressman Steve King Begs President Trump to Fight Giant UN Land Grab in America's Heartland
Keywords
trumpcarboncapture
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos