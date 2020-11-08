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LE JUGEMENT VA TOMBER (censurée sur youtube, puis rétablie...)
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463 views • November 08, 2020
06 novembre 2020. Message du Père Tout-Puissant YHWH à Son serviteur Byron Searle.
Texte imprimable ici : https://drive.google.com/file/d/12nDxI1v0DqyoD7CHVXzGKY23DufKo_ik/view?usp=sharing
Shofar Teruah/facebook : https://www.facebook.com/shofarteruah/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/Actualite.Prophetique.Des.Temps.De.La.Fin/
https://www.facebook.com/Teruahdernieretrompette/community/
PARTAGER ces vidéos, c'est déjà LE SERVIR, en partageant SA PAROLE. (Si vous le pouvez, téléchargez et préservez précieusement toutes ces vidéos pour parer à toutes éventualités....).
Petit Servant : https://www.brighteon.com/channels/petitservant
http://pourvotredelivrance.eklablog.fr/accueil-c25948530
Line Antoine : ♥ Visiter le blog de SOS Prières ♥ : http://sentinelle37.eklablog.com/
Visiter le blog de Sentinelle avertis : http://repentance.eklablog.com/
Texte imprimable ici : https://drive.google.com/file/d/12nDxI1v0DqyoD7CHVXzGKY23DufKo_ik/view?usp=sharing
Shofar Teruah/facebook : https://www.facebook.com/shofarteruah/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/Actualite.Prophetique.Des.Temps.De.La.Fin/
https://www.facebook.com/Teruahdernieretrompette/community/
PARTAGER ces vidéos, c'est déjà LE SERVIR, en partageant SA PAROLE. (Si vous le pouvez, téléchargez et préservez précieusement toutes ces vidéos pour parer à toutes éventualités....).
Petit Servant : https://www.brighteon.com/channels/petitservant
http://pourvotredelivrance.eklablog.fr/accueil-c25948530
Line Antoine : ♥ Visiter le blog de SOS Prières ♥ : http://sentinelle37.eklablog.com/
Visiter le blog de Sentinelle avertis : http://repentance.eklablog.com/
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