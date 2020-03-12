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The Seven Trumpets of Revelation and God's Wrath
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66 views • March 12, 2020
The seven trumpets of Revelation are often thought to be the same as God's wrath, and so most Christians believe that the return of Jesus and the rapture will happen before the seven angels of revelation blow those trumpets (which result in some terrible disasters on earth). However, the book of Revelation makes a very clear distinction between the period known as the Great Tribulation, and the pouring out of God's wrath. Understanding this distinction is important in solving the debate over when the rapture occurs. Watch this video to find out more.
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