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Comparing Paul's letters with the Olivet Discourse
Brenda Weltner
Brenda Weltner
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22 views • December 08, 2021
How do Paul's letters to the Thessalonians and Corinthians fit into the Olivet Timeline? Is it possible that the rapture described by Paul could be a different rapture than the one we usually think it is? What does Paul say about the 'parousia'...the 'coming/appearing' of the Lord? What about the 'man of sin'? This is a must see video!

Day of the Lord: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TNHPyHJK2vA&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW8monsOv1OqQTGOVG_Zf48e&index=2&t=1s

Playlist: Israel, 70 Weeks of Daniel and the 'Fig Tree' Generation

Obtaining the Inheritance: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BnEWM50YGTo&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW_arXd1iOiKQce8ZJmecgTt

Show Notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1a_3OB9j_kvVoVjHs2HGunU5ewPJLboQs/view?usp=sharing (Subject to revision!)

Link to my channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brendaweltner

Popular Videos:

The Week Before the Rapture: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KVnAdb1f990&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW93rWRRT7Dls0uPyWEx8Wa4

What is the Tribulation?: https://youtu.be/FE1bxxeNXjs

What is the Rapture? The Day of the Lord? The Coming of Christ?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CyFxF3tWTb0&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW8monsOv1OqQTGOVG_Zf48e

Temples of God series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n5pEj2Uag8E&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW_L6rXE51DBW1MJMDRiN-mV

The Harlot series : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N67OsPC5CTQ&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW8BZGqGDRWgO_ICx_Jbbfpg

Glorified Believers: The ‘Stars’ in Jesus’ Hand: https://youtu.be/p9thbOcJfUc

Kept from the Hour of Trial/6th Trumpet: https://youtu.be/hwoapDAMbns

Obtaining the Inheritance: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BnEWM50YGTo&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW_arXd1iOiKQce8ZJmecgTt

Daniel’s 70th Week: https://youtu.be/k0kRDpQ3y-w

Download your copy of the timelines, and how I arrived at all this....from the book of Revelation...it's all FREE!

Timeline Template Book (FREE PDF!!): https://drive.google.com/file/d/1c06Geq8dzBLocIQmX8-I63aDhKaeETSB/view?usp=sharing

Timeline Template in Portuguese: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1L-6PmtFuypXleKYOUgrrkonFIySYJPlH/view?usp=sharing

A Kingdom of Priests (Kindle, FREE):
https://tinyurl.com/AKingdomOfPriestsKindle

Smashwords eBooks (FREE):
https://tinyurl.com/BrendaWeltnerSmashwords

French translation of “A Kingdom of Priests”: Un Royaume de Pretres,
https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1042422

French Kindle Version: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08HSWS6HV

Spanish translation of “A Kingdom of Priests”: “Un Reino de Sacerdotes: Las Historias del Apocalipsis”: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1036981

Dutch translation of “A Kingdom of Priests” :
https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1036977

Portuguese translation of “A Kingdom of Priests”: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-UR6h7k8gf28-uadBzLeG-UKf158fcbQ/view?usp=sharing
Keywords
rapturetribulationresurrectionend timesrevelationthessalonianscorinthiansbrenda weltner
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Privacy Policy