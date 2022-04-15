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mRNA jabs oppositions are domestic terrorists need to be monitored & prosecuted?
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113 views • April 15, 2022
https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/04/07/all-democrats-vote-against-amendment-for-unvaccinated-americans/
All House Democrats on the Judiciary Committee voted against a proposed amendment to a domestic terrorism bill that would have prevented American intelligence and security agencies from receiving taxpayer funds to “monitor, analyze, investigate or prosecute” Americans unvaccinated against COVID-19.
Rep. Thomas Massie broke the news of the party line vote amidst a Judiciary Committee debate over a domestic terrorism bill via Twitter, revealing “Due to a troubling DHS bulletin, @RepAndyBiggsAZ offered an amendment to prevent the targeting of Americans due to their views on COVID vax.”
”Every Dem. voted against his amdt!,” the Kentucky Congressman continued.
The bill in question, H.R. 350 or the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act of 2021, authorizes various federal agencies including the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Justice, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to use taxpayer-funded resources to “analyze and monitor domestic terrorist activity” and “take steps to prevent domestic terrorism.”
The term “domestic terrorism,” however, has seen its definition reoriented under President Joe Biden, with a recent memo from the Department of Homeland Security claiming individuals spreading “conspiracy theories” and “disinformation” pose a significant threat to American national security.
All House Democrats on the Judiciary Committee voted against a proposed amendment to a domestic terrorism bill that would have prevented American intelligence and security agencies from receiving taxpayer funds to “monitor, analyze, investigate or prosecute” Americans unvaccinated against COVID-19.
Rep. Thomas Massie broke the news of the party line vote amidst a Judiciary Committee debate over a domestic terrorism bill via Twitter, revealing “Due to a troubling DHS bulletin, @RepAndyBiggsAZ offered an amendment to prevent the targeting of Americans due to their views on COVID vax.”
”Every Dem. voted against his amdt!,” the Kentucky Congressman continued.
The bill in question, H.R. 350 or the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act of 2021, authorizes various federal agencies including the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Justice, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to use taxpayer-funded resources to “analyze and monitor domestic terrorist activity” and “take steps to prevent domestic terrorism.”
The term “domestic terrorism,” however, has seen its definition reoriented under President Joe Biden, with a recent memo from the Department of Homeland Security claiming individuals spreading “conspiracy theories” and “disinformation” pose a significant threat to American national security.
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