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Enoch Powel. All Blame will be against the HM Government. We are at war
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43 views • March 31, 2021
Blame the HM Government
An act only has force of Law with the consent of the Governed. Claim of Right 1689. In 1688 Article 61 was last used against the fake Monarchs
Off With their heads. The Fake Queen is really a man in a drag IT whatever sex it is , has failed in ITS constitutional, contractual duty the (Coronation Oath)
Article 61 British are Sovereign Beings and you are compelled to rebel!
The ancient rights and freedoms of the British people had to be defended. Under the Magna Carta's provisions if the sovereign does not observe the charter the people may rise up and wage war on her, seizing castles, lands , and possession's until they have redress.
https://www.nwo-news.com/2016/10/13/the-truth-about-the-so-called-british-royal-family-they-are-all-jews/
The Truth About The So Called British “Royal Family”: They are ALL Jews
COVID-19 Bioweapon,
5G Energy Weapon,
Chemtrail Chemical Weapon
http://stateofthenation.co/?p=9709
This is the Cold War
https://www.brighteon.com/a698f863-02c0-46bc-9dd3-f5e2d8c85812
HM NPAS (NATIONAL POLICE AIR SERVICES) TRYING TO MURDER ME SLOW KILL
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/3gZrguF
An act only has force of Law with the consent of the Governed. Claim of Right 1689. In 1688 Article 61 was last used against the fake Monarchs
Off With their heads. The Fake Queen is really a man in a drag IT whatever sex it is , has failed in ITS constitutional, contractual duty the (Coronation Oath)
Article 61 British are Sovereign Beings and you are compelled to rebel!
The ancient rights and freedoms of the British people had to be defended. Under the Magna Carta's provisions if the sovereign does not observe the charter the people may rise up and wage war on her, seizing castles, lands , and possession's until they have redress.
https://www.nwo-news.com/2016/10/13/the-truth-about-the-so-called-british-royal-family-they-are-all-jews/
The Truth About The So Called British “Royal Family”: They are ALL Jews
COVID-19 Bioweapon,
5G Energy Weapon,
Chemtrail Chemical Weapon
http://stateofthenation.co/?p=9709
This is the Cold War
https://www.brighteon.com/a698f863-02c0-46bc-9dd3-f5e2d8c85812
HM NPAS (NATIONAL POLICE AIR SERVICES) TRYING TO MURDER ME SLOW KILL
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/3gZrguF
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