Enoch Powel. All Blame will be against the HM Government. We are at war

Blame the HM GovernmentAn act only has force of Law with the consent of the Governed. Claim of Right 1689. In 1688 Article 61 was last used against the fake MonarchsOff With their heads. The Fake Queen is really a man in a drag IT whatever sex it is , has failed in ITS constitutional, contractual duty the (Coronation Oath)Article 61 British are Sovereign Beings and you are compelled to rebel!The ancient rights and freedoms of the British people had to be defended. Under the Magna Carta's provisions if the sovereign does not observe the charter the people may rise up and wage war on her, seizing castles, lands , and possession's until they have redress.The Truth About The So Called British “Royal Family”: They are ALL JewsCOVID-19 Bioweapon,5G Energy Weapon,Chemtrail Chemical WeaponThis is the Cold WarHM NPAS (NATIONAL POLICE AIR SERVICES) TRYING TO MURDER ME SLOW KILL