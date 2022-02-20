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John F. Kennedy 'The President and the Press' aka Secret Society Speech April 27, 1967
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99 views • February 20, 2022
April 27, 1961, President John F. Kennedy gave a speech directly to the press about the importance of being honest and informative with the public. He stressed the fact that our nation has already been infiltrated by enemies. JFK was the last truly Liberal Democrat President who loved America. JFK's former vice president Lyndon Johnson started the welfare state and began the destruction of our great nation after making sure Kennedy was assassinated. This speech is among those that made him a threat to the Establishment. It applies almost perfectly to our current state of affairs in the United States. God bless Freedom Fighters and God bless America.
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