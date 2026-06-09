Why First Green Went All-In on Electric, an interview with Marcus Suess

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While competitors cautiously tested electric equipment, First Green committed fully from day one. Their bet? Electric machines aren't just alternatives—they unlock entirely new possibilities in safety, efficiency, and accessibility. Sometimes industry disruption comes from those willing to rethink everything from the ground up.
#ElectricRevolution #Innovation #HeavyEquipment #CleanEnergy #FutureTech #ConstructionIndustry #BatteryPowered #Technology
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