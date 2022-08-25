23YR OLD MED STUDENT AND VAX CLINIC VOLUNTEER HAS VAX INDUCED CARDIAC ARREST. WHAT CAUSED THIS? (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim Crenshaw at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/8aH0Sa5zLP6D/

Let me guess...doctors are baffled/astounded/puzzled or so forth. I often wonder what all these robo shot givers like her will face in the next life. After killing hundreds if not thousands with the kill shot. Makes all the worlds serial killers look like a bunch of nobody's.





Yesterdays serial murderers would spend years hunting down victims and hiding bodies while dodging the cops. Today's serial killers have victims lining up to die and thanking them. They even get paid for it and get to kill their kids too if the parents live long enough. Makes Manson, Son of Sam, BTK and the rest look almost tame in comparison.





What a sick ass time to live in.

Source: bootcamp: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HcR3pLdZtqqE/

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