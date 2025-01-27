BGMCTV E284 Parash 015 Bo Sh’mot (Ex) 10:1-13:16





Exo 11:4 Moshe said, "Here is what Adonai says: 'About midnight I will go out into Egypt, Exo 11:5 and all the firstborn in the land of Egypt will die, from the firstborn of Pharaoh sitting on his throne to the firstborn of the slave-girl at the handmill, and all the firstborn of the livestock.





The failure to follow Yehovah when He asks you something can be painful. The chastisement cost all of the Egyptians their firstborn. This is a powerful lesson for the world to understand. Since the one true King never changes. When He says do something then do what He says or you may end up on the wrong side of the Law!





Parash 15 is a powerful reminder of how incredible the God of Israel truly is.





