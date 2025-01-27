BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BGMCTV E284 Parash 015 Bo Sh’mot (Ex) 10:1-13:16
BGMCTV
BGMCTV
48 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • 3 months ago

BGMCTV E284 Parash 015 Bo Sh’mot (Ex) 10:1-13:16


Exo 11:4 Moshe said, "Here is what Adonai says: 'About midnight I will go out into Egypt, Exo 11:5 and all the firstborn in the land of Egypt will die, from the firstborn of Pharaoh sitting on his throne to the firstborn of the slave-girl at the handmill, and all the firstborn of the livestock.


The failure to follow Yehovah when He asks you something can be painful. The chastisement cost all of the Egyptians their firstborn. This is a powerful lesson for the world to understand. Since the one true King never changes. When He says do something then do what He says or you may end up on the wrong side of the Law!


Parash 15 is a powerful reminder of how incredible the God of Israel truly is.


www.BGMCTV.org

Keywords
north carolinayeshuamessianichebrew rootsncadamslexingtonbgmcjewish christian
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy