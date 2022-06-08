© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Learn How the Biden Blitzkrieg is Taking Over America
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • June 08, 2022
Wayne Allyn Root of https://rootforamerica.com guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the fall of America at the hands of the Biden Administration.
Super Summer Sale!
Super Summer Sale!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.