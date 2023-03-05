Hungry Broke Dead | Dr Vernon Coleman

It’s March 2023 and this is video 323.

There are gullible people around who think the human race is going through a bad patch. The truth, of course, is that there have been no accidents and no coincidences.

The reality is that some very, very bad people have manufactured a crisis to create a world government and anyone who doesn’t believe that must be an unbelievably ignorant and thick coincidence theorist. In this video I’m going to explore and explain precisely what is going on in the world. If some of it seems far-fetched remember that my predictions have been absolutely accurate since the beginning – and you can still view my old videos and read the transcripts of the ones which were banned, censored or hacked into oblivion. The cowardly and obedient editors at YouTube banned everything of mine because they knew I was right and they were told by the CIA and GCHQ to remove everything.

It is now time to imprison the globalists, the conspirators, the EU supporters, the left wing pseudo-intellectual extremists and the insane armies of the woke. They’ve done far too much damage already. They want you broke, hungry and dead and it’s time to take back control of our lives and our world.

Look, to start with, at what they’re doing to our food.

It’s been known since people started eating that whoever controls the food controls the people and, ultimately, the world.

Mao, the crazy megalomaniac who ran China understood this; and so that people understood who was in charge of China he put soldiers, who knew nothing about farming, in charge of the farms. He ordered that farm tools be melted down and turned into steel to make weapons. This left farmers attempting to manage their farms with nothing more than copies of the Little Red Book to use as makeshift spades. The result was the Great Chinese Famine in which thirty million people died.

What happened in China is now happening globally – on a much, much bigger scale. They are deliberately creating food shortages because they want to see billions starving. They want poverty and rationing and death.

I warned it was coming back in May and June 2020 in two videos which I described as The Coming Global Food Shortage. I think only one of them is still there but the transcript is in my book entitled The Greatest Hoax in History.

And I also mentioned the horrible `r’ word. Rationing.....

