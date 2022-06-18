Plasma Wave Generator Plasma Spheres / Med Bed Technology

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View the Plasma Wave Generator Sphere which run from an online app and have 99 frequency codes that can address parts of the body along with metaphysical settings. These plasma spheres create a live plasma field in the middle of the 2 spheres. These plasma spheres are referred to as "med bed" technology because of the documentation from various sources as some of the actual med beds being run using plasma based technology. Learn more about the plasma spheres and other technology at the links below.
Plasma Energy Spheres
https://usamedbed.com/plasma-energy-sphere/
More med bed related technology products
https://usamedbed.com/