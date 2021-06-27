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THERE IS AN ANTIDOTE!! SURAMIN THE ANTIDOTE!!
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622 views • June 27, 2021
DDG SURAMIN!!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TYXeUgOHTohC/ /
Suramin shows promise as COVID-19 treatment!!!
Download PDF Copy
By Dr. Liji Thomas, MD Oct 12 2020 https://www.news-medical.net/news/20201012/Suramin-shows-promise-as-COVID-19-treatment.aspx /
DDG/GOOGLE -> SURAMIN: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=suramin&;t=brave&ia=web / https://brutalproof.net/2021/04/the-antidote-to-the-mrna-covid-vaxx/ The Antidote to the mRNA COVID VAXX!
BY ADMIN · APRIL 27, 2021
In this one minute video, Dr.Judy Mikovits Claims that SURAMIN is an antidotefor anyone suffering injuries from the mRNA vaccine and from autism.
DDG: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=there+is+an+antidote&;t=brave&ia=web
DDG: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=there+is+an+antidote+covid+vaccine&;t=brave&ia=web
Suramin is a drug which has been used as medicine for conditions such as African sleeping sickness and river blindness. It has been know to the medical profession for 100 years. Recently a small randomized clinical trial conducted the University of California San Diego found that a single intravenous dose of suramin produced dramatic improvement of core symptoms of autism, aka autism spectrum disorder (ASD). So what is suramin exactly? It turns out that it’s yet another pharmaceutical drug which is an extract of a natural substance, in this case pine needles. This follow the Big Pharma business model of bio-piracy – find natural plants and substances, isolate a chemical from them, get a patent on it and sell it, while using scientific journals and the media to trash anyone who claims the original plant has medicinal value.
Suramin is Derived from Pine Needles
So where does suramin come from? Pine needles. It is one of many phytochemicals or plant chemicals that comes from pine needles, as the above article summarizes:
“Suramin is Derived from Trypan Blue
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trypan_blue
Trypan blue is derived from toluidine, that is, any of several isomeric bases, C14H16N2, derived from toluene. Trypan blue is so-called because it can kill trypanosomes, the parasites that cause sleeping sickness. An analog of trypan blue, suramin, is used pharmacologically against trypanosomiasis. Trypan blue is also known as diamine blue and Niagara blue… Trypan red and trypan blue were first synthesized by the German scientist Paul Ehrlich in 1904.
Trypan Blue is a derivative of toluene which is a derivative of pine oil.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Toluene
The compound was first isolated in 1837 through a distillation of pine oil by the Polish chemist Filip Walter, who named it rétinnaphte.”
Why Take Suramin when You Could Make and Take Pine Needle Tea?
Why take a synthetic and isolated version when you could take the full-spectrum natural substance?
“Pine needle tea provides a similar, if not superior, benefit, due in part to the fact that it is a direct mild extract of the whole herb leaving many of its properties still intact that might be destroyed by excessive heat during distillation and further dissection of its many nutrient components … Pine needles are high in vitamin C and A among numerous other compounds which provide a long list of benefits:
A 2011 Korean study demonstrated using pine needles in tea was the best way to access the antioxidant benefits from pine needles. The study demonstrated that the hot water extract of pine needle proanthocyanidins and catechins offer the highest levels of antioxidant benefits compared with chemical extract processes. There are other known benefits that pine needle tea and the tea made from other conifers share, which include:
Analgesic
Antibacterial
Antifungal
Anti-inflammatory
Antimicrobial
Antioxidant
Antiseptic
Antitumor
Antitussive
Antiviral
Aromatic
Astringent
Decongestant
Detoxifying
Disinfectant
Diuretic
Expectorant
Immuno-modulating
Improves circulation
Invigorating
Lymphatic
Relaxing
Relieves nervous exhaustion and fatigue
Relieves sore muscles
Restorative
Tonic
Herbalists the world over have known all along about the benefits of this simple natural tea. Pine needle tea has been used medicinally worldwide for thousands of years.”
Final Thoughts
As always, do your own research. I am not claiming suramin and/or pine needle tea is the COVID vaccine antidote, but rather a possible COVID vaccine antidote. More research needs to be done. If you are going to make your own, make sure you research what you’re doing – be careful with the yew pine (which is not a true pine and can be toxic, although it does have some medicinal properties). Overall, however, pine needle tea has amazing health benefits. Read more https://thefreedomarticles.com/covid-vaccine-antidote-pine-needle-tea-suramin-inhibits-dna-rna-replication/
THE ANTIDOTE w/ Dr. Mikovits
ABOUT SURAMIN
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TYXeUgOHTohC/ /
Suramin shows promise as COVID-19 treatment!!!
Download PDF Copy
By Dr. Liji Thomas, MD Oct 12 2020 https://www.news-medical.net/news/20201012/Suramin-shows-promise-as-COVID-19-treatment.aspx /
DDG/GOOGLE -> SURAMIN: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=suramin&;t=brave&ia=web / https://brutalproof.net/2021/04/the-antidote-to-the-mrna-covid-vaxx/ The Antidote to the mRNA COVID VAXX!
BY ADMIN · APRIL 27, 2021
In this one minute video, Dr.Judy Mikovits Claims that SURAMIN is an antidotefor anyone suffering injuries from the mRNA vaccine and from autism.
DDG: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=there+is+an+antidote&;t=brave&ia=web
DDG: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=there+is+an+antidote+covid+vaccine&;t=brave&ia=web
Suramin is a drug which has been used as medicine for conditions such as African sleeping sickness and river blindness. It has been know to the medical profession for 100 years. Recently a small randomized clinical trial conducted the University of California San Diego found that a single intravenous dose of suramin produced dramatic improvement of core symptoms of autism, aka autism spectrum disorder (ASD). So what is suramin exactly? It turns out that it’s yet another pharmaceutical drug which is an extract of a natural substance, in this case pine needles. This follow the Big Pharma business model of bio-piracy – find natural plants and substances, isolate a chemical from them, get a patent on it and sell it, while using scientific journals and the media to trash anyone who claims the original plant has medicinal value.
Suramin is Derived from Pine Needles
So where does suramin come from? Pine needles. It is one of many phytochemicals or plant chemicals that comes from pine needles, as the above article summarizes:
“Suramin is Derived from Trypan Blue
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trypan_blue
Trypan blue is derived from toluidine, that is, any of several isomeric bases, C14H16N2, derived from toluene. Trypan blue is so-called because it can kill trypanosomes, the parasites that cause sleeping sickness. An analog of trypan blue, suramin, is used pharmacologically against trypanosomiasis. Trypan blue is also known as diamine blue and Niagara blue… Trypan red and trypan blue were first synthesized by the German scientist Paul Ehrlich in 1904.
Trypan Blue is a derivative of toluene which is a derivative of pine oil.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Toluene
The compound was first isolated in 1837 through a distillation of pine oil by the Polish chemist Filip Walter, who named it rétinnaphte.”
Why Take Suramin when You Could Make and Take Pine Needle Tea?
Why take a synthetic and isolated version when you could take the full-spectrum natural substance?
“Pine needle tea provides a similar, if not superior, benefit, due in part to the fact that it is a direct mild extract of the whole herb leaving many of its properties still intact that might be destroyed by excessive heat during distillation and further dissection of its many nutrient components … Pine needles are high in vitamin C and A among numerous other compounds which provide a long list of benefits:
A 2011 Korean study demonstrated using pine needles in tea was the best way to access the antioxidant benefits from pine needles. The study demonstrated that the hot water extract of pine needle proanthocyanidins and catechins offer the highest levels of antioxidant benefits compared with chemical extract processes. There are other known benefits that pine needle tea and the tea made from other conifers share, which include:
Analgesic
Antibacterial
Antifungal
Anti-inflammatory
Antimicrobial
Antioxidant
Antiseptic
Antitumor
Antitussive
Antiviral
Aromatic
Astringent
Decongestant
Detoxifying
Disinfectant
Diuretic
Expectorant
Immuno-modulating
Improves circulation
Invigorating
Lymphatic
Relaxing
Relieves nervous exhaustion and fatigue
Relieves sore muscles
Restorative
Tonic
Herbalists the world over have known all along about the benefits of this simple natural tea. Pine needle tea has been used medicinally worldwide for thousands of years.”
Final Thoughts
As always, do your own research. I am not claiming suramin and/or pine needle tea is the COVID vaccine antidote, but rather a possible COVID vaccine antidote. More research needs to be done. If you are going to make your own, make sure you research what you’re doing – be careful with the yew pine (which is not a true pine and can be toxic, although it does have some medicinal properties). Overall, however, pine needle tea has amazing health benefits. Read more https://thefreedomarticles.com/covid-vaccine-antidote-pine-needle-tea-suramin-inhibits-dna-rna-replication/
THE ANTIDOTE w/ Dr. Mikovits
ABOUT SURAMIN
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