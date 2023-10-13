Elite Dreams - Metropolis

Merging humans with machines has been a 100-year effort by the Elite. Lots of tax dollars have been spent to do this. Industrial Military Complex and many Fortune 500 companies are heavily invested in automation plus silicone hybrids. This music video shows the original concept for Iron Woman. Beyonce, Lady Gaga, and others played this role in their music videos.
