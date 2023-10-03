Create New Account
Rep. Matt Gaetz Introduces Resolution to Remove Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House
Breitbart


Oct 3, 2023


Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) introduced a resolution on the House floor in an attempt to oust Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) from his speakership on Tuesday.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/6xSg-ePmUvQ/

