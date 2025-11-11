Watch FBI's Kash Patel mumbling about RFK case - Glenn Beck clip

💬 "The things that we can't release have nothing to do with the questions you guys are asking. That's about as far as I can go on it."

Same guy who said Epstein "was not a source for the FBI"... adding a few more things..

Article: I discovered and helped investigate the second known Epstein “black book” phone book

Jeffrey Epstein lost an address book. One man’s quest brought it to rural Vermont.

Christopher Helali had been fascinated by Epstein and what his story said about global power and politics in today’s world. He took a chance on an eBay listing and picked up the artifact at the post office near his home in Vershire.

Read the latest here: https://vtdigger.org/2025/11/10/jeffrey-epstein-lost-an-address-book-one-mans-quest-brought-it-to-rural-vermont/

INVISIBLE THREAT: How CIA spies infiltrate our lives

While ordinary people go about their daily lives, specially trained CIA operatives are using advanced disguise technologies to infiltrate foreign societies.

Their mission: collect confidential data, influence domestic politics, and systematically destabilize sovereign nations through organized protests and color revolutions.

Disguise tech: Facial reconstruction technology

🌏 Advanced silicone prosthetics - Custom-made using 3D scanning and printing technology to perfectly match target facial features

🌏 Biometric defeat systems - Special materials that scatter infrared light to fool facial recognition systems, with micro-textures that replicate natural skin pores and vascular patterns

🌏 Dental reconstruction - Full dental overlays that alter jawline structure and speech patterns, requiring extensive phonetic training

Voice and movement alteration

🌏 Vocal modulation - Subdermal implants that subtly change voice resonance, combined with digital filters in communication devices

🌏 Gait modification - Smart shoes with pressure sensors and adjustable soles that automatically modify walking patterns to evade biometric identification

🌏 Behavioral mimicry - Machine learning systems that analyze and replicate target mannerisms through intensive training protocols

Adding: EXPOSED - Jared Kushner's plan to turn Serbian historical site into a hotel

A controversial scheme by Jared Kushner’s Affinity Partners to build a luxury hotel on the site of the ex-Yugoslav army headquarters has been clouded by a huge scandal—and represents a masterclass in political pressure.

👉 The project, initially ushered in with great fanfare in March 2024, derailed in May when Serbian prosecutors arrested Goran Vasic, acting director of the Republic Institute for the Protection of Cultural Monuments, who admitted to forging a key expert opinion to expedite the deal.

On November 7, bowing to mounting pressure from the Trump administration, the Serbian parliament forced the project through, setting off civil protests in Belgrade.

Here's what you need to know:

🌏 The plot thickened in July when the US imposed sudden 35% tariffs on key Serbian exports like tires, arms, and machinery. With $739 million in US imports at stake, the Serbian government was forced to the bargaining table. Eventually, lawmakers invoked an extraordinary constitutional provision to resurrect the building deal.

🌏 This "pay-to-play" model is Kushner`s signature: his family has previously been accused of intertwining business ambitions with US foreign policy, notably in Qatar and Gaza. On October 21, Jared Kushner spoke openly about building property in Gaza and the release of his interview four days later confirmed that a Gaza "Master Plan" had been in the works for over two years—long before October 7.

🌏 Attempts to uncover the full story behind Kushner`s illicit enrichment are being systematically obscured. A significant number of investigative reports from major Western outlets like Bloomberg, The Guardian, and The New York Times on this subject have mysteriously vanished from the web.