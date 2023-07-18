SOUNDS LIKE THE END OF FREEDOM - 3 GLOBALIST TRAPS (Amazing Polly)

Amazing Polly highlights 3 important videos, that everyone should definitely watch!



I included them, and threw in a short one on the end.

You are about to enter the world of a peasant serf, without property

So we can either tear down the BS system we have or we can be slaves!

It's the ONLY choices I see for humanity!

Start building the gallows, or start getting used to the chains

The Criminal Bankers are in bed with the Criminal Insurance Companies......

They plan to raise your insurance until you can't pay, bank takes your house! Like that plan?

I like all of these channels, each one is operated by wise people that deserve an ear!

The video links:

SOUNDS LIKE THE END OF FREEDOM - 3 GLOBALIST TRAPS

https://www.bitchute.com/video/62f54o4gcbU0/

EVERY AMERICAN HOMEOWNER NEEDS TO WATCH THIS.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/AwDP35u6GgI/

This Is Why We Need to Talk About CBDCs

https://youtu.be/lIW6ULWNyug

LG increasing revenue through subscriptions and advertising; here's to Luddite pride

https://youtu.be/G1iAGvu1kks

You need to focus some attention on these issues and have some hard talks with friends and family! Because we have been at war, or at least THE CORPORATION has, while we were sleeping and talking about politics!

Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692

Brighteon Channel: America at War - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker

BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/

Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions - https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0

UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503

Bastyon: TexasOutlaw - https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw

Social Media

GAB: @TexasOutlaw503 - https://gab.com/TexasOutlaw503

Minds: @conservativethinking - https://www.minds.com/conservativethinking/

Xephula https://xephula.com/TexasOutlaw

Please "Like" and share the information if you found it useful.

I quit drinking beer, but you can buy me a coffee at : cash-app $TexasOutlaw503