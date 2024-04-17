Newborn puppy cried for days in pain and hungry until a kind man come to help!!!!

The Moho
Apr 15, 2024
I got a message for help a poor newborn puppy was covered by wounds
and he was in horrible condition after bitten by other dogs.
His mother is a stray dog, she gave birth to two puppies in the wood,
but another puppy has been died after it was bitten.
Hero found this shocking footage and immediately brought,
the injured puppy and his mother to address treatment.
Unfortunately, he was in very bad condition,
#themoho, #abandonedkittens
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_UWp5KhBfo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.