Newborn puppy cried for days in pain and hungry until a kind man come to help!!!!
High Hopes
Published 14 hours ago

The Moho


Apr 15, 2024


I got a message for help a poor newborn puppy was covered by wounds

 and he was in horrible condition after bitten by other dogs.

His mother is a stray dog, she gave birth to two puppies in the wood,

but another puppy has been died after it was bitten.

Hero found this shocking footage and immediately brought,

 the injured puppy and his mother to address treatment.

Unfortunately, he was in very bad condition,


#themoho, #abandonedkittens


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_UWp5KhBfo

