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2 billion doses of the Oxford Coronavirus Vaccine will be available!!?
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123 views • June 06, 2020
2 billion doses of the Oxford coronavirus vaccine will be available after a new deal that included $750m from Bill Gates, AstraZeneca says.
2 billion doses of the Oxford coronavirus vaccine are due to be produced after pharma giant AstraZeneca struck two new deals to double the supply.
AstraZeneca partnered with the Serum Institute of India to supply doses to low-and-middle income countries. 400 million of these should be ready by the end of 2020.
There is still no guarantee the vaccine will work — but the company is pushing ahead with production anyway to shorten the timeline in case it does prove effective.
300 billion of the doses are being funded by a $750 million contribution from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
Here is the link:
https://www.businessinsider.com/bill-gates-backing-boosts-2-billion-doses-astrazeneca-coronavirus-vaccine-2020-6?fbclid=IwAR2tKhA75cNUxD57r0UMNVXEidutn2ueGalLd88sTk_BEPCkjTz8omprMSM
2 billion doses of the Oxford coronavirus vaccine are due to be produced after pharma giant AstraZeneca struck two new deals to double the supply.
AstraZeneca partnered with the Serum Institute of India to supply doses to low-and-middle income countries. 400 million of these should be ready by the end of 2020.
There is still no guarantee the vaccine will work — but the company is pushing ahead with production anyway to shorten the timeline in case it does prove effective.
300 billion of the doses are being funded by a $750 million contribution from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
Here is the link:
https://www.businessinsider.com/bill-gates-backing-boosts-2-billion-doses-astrazeneca-coronavirus-vaccine-2020-6?fbclid=IwAR2tKhA75cNUxD57r0UMNVXEidutn2ueGalLd88sTk_BEPCkjTz8omprMSM
Keywords
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