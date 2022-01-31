© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Secure Vote Initiative Seeks to Restore Election Integrity in Utah
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • January 31, 2022
Lew Moore, the former chief of staff for Congressman Jack Metcalf (R-Wash.) and national campaign manager for Congressman Ron Paul’s 2008 presidential campaign, discusses the need to restore election integrity in Utah through the Secure the Vote Act. Moore focuses on the importance of chain of custody, in-person voting, and eliminating mail-in voting and requiring photo ID to vote.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.