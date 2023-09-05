Bold for Truth

January 17th, 2021

Pastor Dean Odle about eternal life, which is knowing our Lord Jesus Christ. We must have a relationship and chase after Him. We must also preach His word at every season, whether it may be correcting a brother in Christ or simply sharing the gospel. As the world gets darker, people are falling away from the truth, turning to their own lusts and believing the lies.





"Preach the word; be instant in season, out of season; reprove, rebuke, exhort with all long suffering and doctrine." 2 Timothy 4:2