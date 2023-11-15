1 November 2023 Livestream





Rebel bands, bleeding your capacity for heroism, revolutions without bloodshed, Bitcoin, controversy sparked by complimenting women on traditional hobbies, the importance of both mothers and fathers during childhood, and questions to ask yourself.





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Get access to the audiobook for my new book 'Peaceful Parenting,' StefBOT-AI, private livestreams, premium call in shows, and the 22 Part History of Philosophers series!





See you soon!





https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022