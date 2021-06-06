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There is NO SCIENTIFIC PROOF that COVID vaccines work - but lots of evidence of side effects/death
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110 views • June 06, 2021
There is NO SCIENTIFIC PROOF that COVID vaccines work - but lots of evidence of side effects/death
See how the vaccine fraud has got exposed in India first and hopefully will soon be exposed all over the world too.
CREDITS ,, https://brandnewtube.com/@NO_FACE_MASKS
See how the vaccine fraud has got exposed in India first and hopefully will soon be exposed all over the world too.
CREDITS ,, https://brandnewtube.com/@NO_FACE_MASKS
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