Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CORONAIZED.COM SPECIAL REPORT: Operation Plague Riot
102 views
channel image
You've been Coronaized
Published 7 days ago |

Why was war started in Ukraine? Was if for Money? Was it for territorial Boundaries? Or, was it because Russia does not want to be a victim of the next bioattack along the lines of COVID-19? One thing is for sure, there are biolaboratories that are in Ukraine which should have the whole world worried. The United Nations has refused to investigate these labs. There needs to be a call for the investigation of these labs and all BSL3 and BSL4 labs across the world that are a part of the DOD's threat assessment/reduction program operated through DTRCA and/or which receive NIH funding. Now that you've been warned, now tell your Congress person to investigate these before the next bioattack! There needs to be an investigation before it is too late!

Keywords
russiaukrainevirusesillegal biolabsdtrcaus biological weapons program

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket