CORONAIZED.COM SPECIAL REPORT: Operation Plague Riot

Why was war started in Ukraine? Was if for Money? Was it for territorial Boundaries? Or, was it because Russia does not want to be a victim of the next bioattack along the lines of COVID-19? One thing is for sure, there are biolaboratories that are in Ukraine which should have the whole world worried. The United Nations has refused to investigate these labs. There needs to be a call for the investigation of these labs and all BSL3 and BSL4 labs across the world that are a part of the DOD's threat assessment/reduction program operated through DTRCA and/or which receive NIH funding. Now that you've been warned, now tell your Congress person to investigate these before the next bioattack! There needs to be an investigation before it is too late!

