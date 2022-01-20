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Reverse Speech - a personal message from David John Oates - Founder of RS
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251 views • January 20, 2022
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8enJkOxHUOI
Visit this channel to get to "REVOLUTION ON TRUTH" - this is our wargame and we have to end that!
youtube.com/user/redwolfe33/videos
DAVID JOHN OATES founder of ReverseSpeech
God's tool to let us hear and see all liars
Visit this channel to get to "REVOLUTION ON TRUTH" - this is our wargame and we have to end that!
youtube.com/user/redwolfe33/videos
DAVID JOHN OATES founder of ReverseSpeech
God's tool to let us hear and see all liars
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