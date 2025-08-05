Maria Zeee-The Great 401(k) Heist: Trump’s Executive Order & Tiffany Cianci

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Pulse Ep 78 | Trump is planning an executive order to open $12.2 trillion in 401(k)s to private equity. Tiffancy Cianci says this isn’t about “opportunity,” arguing this is a bailout for billionaires sitting on toxic assets they can’t sell. She says their solution is to take your retirement, and we still have time to stop this now.