Amateur footballer Levi Dewey (21) has both of his legs amputated & multiple organ failure

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Of course these corrupt doctors would blame flu, but we all know what did this....in a just world Doctors making this lying diagnosis would be struck off the medical register at the very least.
Mirrored - Wake.The.Fuck.Up