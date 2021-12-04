1203-2021—ARE YOU DRINKING AND USING DEAD WATER OR LIVING WATER?

Lynn Schmaltz discusses Viktor Schauberger, an Austrian forester and scientist who researched the qualities of living water and why the ‘new practices’ in the earlier 1900s were going to create dead water which would be detrimental to people, animals, forests, farming and the earth. Dr. Thomas Cowan echoed his words in a blog Lynn wrote in March, 2020 about The Case For Drinking Plasma Energy Water. Dr. Cowan echoed what Viktor Schauberger had said 100 years earlier. Lynn brings this all together in discussing the living water qualities of the water combinations created by Lynn and Dr. Paul for Plasma Energy Solution, PMA.In the link below you will find the video in which Lynn and Dr. Paul discuss using Never Ending Plasma Energy Indoor and Outdoor Plant Water, creating a plasma energy dome effect in your garden and much more.Can Plasma Energy Plant Spray Replace Products Used in Gardens and on Farms?Dr. Paul Schmaltz, retired veterinarian and plasma scientist, and Lynn Schmaltz share information on how you can use Never Ending Plasma Energy Plant Spray. We show you how you can share your Never Ending Plasma Energy Indoor and Outdoor Plant energy water with others without losing any potency of the plasma energy. Find out how you can use this to replace herbicides and pesticides with harmful chemicals in your garden or on your farm. We explain how you can create a 'dome effect' over your garden. See the incredible photos of that dome effect on Dominica after Hurricane Maria. And see photos of happy plants and flowers as a result of the plasma energy water.TO FIND OUT MORE SEE OUR BLOGS AND SPECIAL REPORTS ON OUR WEBSITE AND CLICK THE "FREE SPECIAL REPORTS" BOX ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE HOME PAGE. If you click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product.Thanks for giving us a thumbs up and sharing this video with others. And, if you'd like to know when we put up more videos make sure to hit the subscribe button. We do watch for your comments if you care to leave one.Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.Plasma Energy Solution PMA, Private Membership Association, is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.