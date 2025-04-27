David Miller: Zionists attempt to conjure the genie of antisemitism when there is none

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"An attempt to conjure the genie of antisemitism when there is none"
David Miller discusses the Zionists' use of lawfare against pro-Palestine activists.
Watch in full (https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/03/26/745061/Zionist-lawfare-in-Canada)
@PalestineDeclassified
Adding interesting article, from PressTV today:
Betar US: America's new face of Zionist terrorism and the darker rebirth of Kahanism
https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/04/26/746888/betar-us-america-new-face-violent-zionism-reviving-kahanist-hate-terrorism