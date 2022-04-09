【Ukraine Rescue】The Slogan of the New Federal State of China (NFSC) Attracts Everybody’s Attention in Medyka

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【Ukraine Rescue】04/05/2022 An Indian volunteer likes the words on our vests and reads out loud “We are the new Chinese to eliminate the evil Chinese Communist Party.” He says that mankind should not have communism, Russia should not have it, China should not have it, and we should eradicate communism together. He welcomes Mr. Miles Guo to India and prays to the Buddha to bless Mr. Guo and the NFSC people.