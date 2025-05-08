BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dot-Connector: Ep165: Religion: Weapon Of The Cult (Free Version)
What is happening
What is happening
9674 followers
168 views • 3 days ago

The wise analysis of headlines continue this week on The Dot Connector with David Icke. Today’s stories include –


• VE Day 2025


• The looming potential clash between India and Pakistan and what that could mean for the rest of the world.


• Scientists studying spherical UFO say they've discovered alien technology.


• The continuing technocratic tiptoe and its real effects on our world and environment


For further insights, with an additional hour of information click here to stream on Ickonic now – https://www.ickonic.com/Series/121


David’s brand new documentary ‘Persona Non-Grata’ highlighting is the illegal banning of him for the EU is now available to stream exclusively on Ickonic – Click here to watch now - https://www.ickonic.com/watch/3070


View over 30 years of exclusive content from David Icke including Films, Series and Live events only on www.ickonic.com.


Sign up today for just £1.99.

https://www.ickonic.com

Keywords
jesusmind controlchristianityjewsreligionislamwargenocidecatholiccultdavid ickeweapongazaindiahindujedaismpakistam
