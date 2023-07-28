The Protection Racket

Joe [Bidan] Is A Foreign Agent
* Barry [Barack Obama] Saetoro is an accessory to the crime — and they’re protecting him too.
* Bank records will prove it.
* They are screwed.
* You have to be a big-time criminal to get 170+ suspicious activity reports filed by 6 major banks.
* The ChiComs own our [p]resident.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 28 July 2023
https://rumble.com/v32wri4-theyre-protecting-obama-too-ep.-2056-07282023.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.