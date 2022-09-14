BPA-free Plastic May Not Be as Safe as You Think

Don’t be fooled – BPA-free plastic isn’t all that safe!
In this video, Logan Christopher, the CEO of Lost Empire Herbs, reveals a harsh truth about BPA-free plastic that no one seems to be talking about…
According to Logan, BPA-free plastics aren’t all that safe because BPS or BPF are used in place of BPA. And these have been linked to a number of health issues not only among adults but among children as well! 😵
The replacement chemicals have been linked to an INCREASED risk of obesity among children. 📈
In addition to this, the replacement chemicals have also been found to have endocrine disrupting effects which may disrupt a person’s estrogenic activity and may even contribute to the decrease of testosterone. 📉
With these potential hazards, wouldn’t you agree that switching to glass containers would be much safer? Type YES in the comments if you agree.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.