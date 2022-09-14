BPA-free Plastic May Not Be as Safe as You Think

Don’t be fooled – BPA-free plastic isn’t all that safe!



In this video, Logan Christopher, the CEO of Lost Empire Herbs, reveals a harsh truth about BPA-free plastic that no one seems to be talking about…



According to Logan, BPA-free plastics aren’t all that safe because BPS or BPF are used in place of BPA. And these have been linked to a number of health issues not only among adults but among children as well! 😵



The replacement chemicals have been linked to an INCREASED risk of obesity among children. 📈



In addition to this, the replacement chemicals have also been found to have endocrine disrupting effects which may disrupt a person’s estrogenic activity and may even contribute to the decrease of testosterone. 📉



With these potential hazards, wouldn’t you agree that switching to glass containers would be much safer? Type YES in the comments if you agree.

