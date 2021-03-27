Allimax capsules Allimax capsules contain 180 mg of stabilised Allisure AC-23 allicin powder natures anti-microbial agent. This means that Allimax capsules can be used to help resolve any condition with a bacterial, fungal or viral cause.



Your Stomach



An upset stomach that causes diarrhea and/or vomiting is usually caused by an E- Coli infection or sometimes Salmonella or Clostridium bacteria may be responsible. Allimax can kill these pathogens very easily. You will need to take a large dose in one go ?for severe conditions up to 6-10 Allimax capsules per day in a single dose should be enough to resolve these conditions. This dose can be repeated 12 hours later if necessary and then we recommend staying on a maintenance dose of 1-3 capsules per day.



Your circulatory system



You can also use Allimax.us capsules to help treat blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Take 3 capsules per day for a period of 3 months and review your levels.



Reducing dosage after this is OK



Chest and Bronchial Infections



These can be difficult to resolve but as most of the infections are Staph or Strep bacteria these are very sensitive to Allimax? treatment. Start with a course of 3 capsules per day ? but if the infection is persistent then double this dose for a period of 1-2 months. Once the infection is resolved reduce back to a maintenance dose to prevent a re-infection.



MRSA infections



Allimax formulations have been shown to kill multi drug resistant bacteria including Staphylococcus aureus. Patients with open infected wounds will need to take Allimax capsules and use both the cream and liquid spray formulations. This combination will help to cleanse the wound and allow the healing process to accelerate. Some patients may have systemic MRSA infections (e.g. bladder, throat, stomach and prostate) and here the capsules will be sufficient in a dose of at last 3 per day for 1-3 months. It is important to keep the patient on a maintenance dose after the infection has been cleared.



Allimed with other drugs



It is perfectly safe to take Allimax with ANY other pharmaceutical drug including blood thinners like Coumadin and Clopidogrel. Allimax can often make your existing drug regimen work better as data suggests that allicin is synergistic with many pharmaceutical agents especially antibiotics.



Instructions/How to Use:

Take one to two capsules per day maintenance.



For serious pathogenic infections, take four to six capsules four times per day for adults.



Ingredients:

Pharmaceuticals Grade Peter Josling Stabilized Allicin 180 mg per capsule.