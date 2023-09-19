Corona, looking back at restrictions and vaccinations. Dr. Shiva. 2020 Trump, Vaccines.

Recorded in November 2020, Dr. Shiva, Trump, Vaccines. This was banned and removed by YouTube. What they didn't want you to know, Still relevant today. Original Title: what they don't want you to know about staying home, sunlight and buying seeds.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.