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THURSDAY - FEBRUARY 04, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: https://bit.ly/3cIDzN0
EP 2309-6PM BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: IT’S ABOUT TO HIT THE FAN! SOURCE SAYS SENATE PLANNING TO CONVICT TRUMP Senate
Republicans on Thursday said they don’t want former President Trump to testify as part of a second impeachment trial after House impeachment managers formally requested the former president testify under oath next week. GOP senators say there’s no reason for Trump to testify after the House impeached him for a historic second time without calling any witnesses, a move that was different than the 2019 impeachment effort. House Democrats argued they could move more quickly this time because lawmakers experienced the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol firsthand and had witnessed Trump’s speech just prior to the riot, where he urged supporters to march to the Capitol building. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/16860
SPECIAL GUEST: Catherine Davis is the Founder and President of The Restoration Project. She often partners with the National Black Pro-life Coalition, the Network of Politically Active Christians, and the Frederick Douglas Foundation in an ongoing effort to educate Americans about the issues that are impacting the Black community. Catherine, a public speaker and civil rights champion, is a Magna Cum Laude graduate of Tufts University who attended the University of Bridgeport School of Law. Early in 2010, she partnered with The Radiance Foundation to launch one of the most news-generating Pro-Life campaigns ever, the “Endangered Species” billboard/web campaign. https://www.therestorationproject.life/
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